Kenya has already completed its self-assessment and the panel of APRM eminent persons is coming to undertake the actual review which will culminate in the President being reviewed by his peers during the January 2017 APRM Summit to be held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Kenya government has begun its first stage of the second country review under the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) by undertaking country self-assessment (CSA).

The APRM process has five stages and currently, Kenya is on the second stage whereby the country review team (CRT) is visiting the nation to validate the self-assessment report.

Speaking Friday in Mombasa during a session with the CRT, lead APRM panelist Prof Abu Manga said once the process under this stage is complete, a report would be done and tabled at the African Union Summit in January 27.

“We are currently collecting views in preparation of a final report that will check for factual errors, omissions, inconsistencies and milestones achieved by the government,” he said.

He said the final report would also comprise recommendation based on the findings that will be obtained after the stages of review are complete.

He said the country would be expected to prepare a government's response and a National Plan of Action which would address the recommendations made in the report.

“The final Country Review Report will be presented to the Forum of Heads of State and government participating in the APRM in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia,” he said.

He added that, “President Kenyatta will be peer-reviewed on behalf of the Country , he will state the progress made since the first Country review in 2006 and outline measures the government will take to address the issues and recommendations made in the second county review.”

Yesterday, the CRT met with participants in Mombasa county where they received response from the participants based on the second stage of the country self-assessment report.

He said the review is very crucial since it would culminate to President Uhuru Kenyatta flying to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January for review by his peers.

The country self-assessment is a process based on a self-assessment questionnaire which is divided into four thematic areas namely democracy and political governance, economic governance and management, corporate governance, and socio-economic development.

The CRT is currently holding countrywide consultations with Government officials, women representatives, Political parties, Parliamentarians, Civil Society Organizations, Development Partners, Media, Academia, Trade unions, Business and Professional bodies.

These consultations are expected to end on November 8 before the team prepares its final report after the review of the CSA.

President Kenyatta began this process on October 4 when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) relating to technical assessment mission and the country review team visit to the country.

Mr Kenyatta is the current chairman of the APRM forum of heads of state and government participating in the process.

Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa took the country review team through some of the milestones achieved by the government since its first review in 2006.