By PHILIP MUYANGA

The widow of slain Muslim cleric Sheikh Aboud Rogo will be detained for seven days to allow police to complete their investigations into her alleged link to one of the female terrorists who attacked the Central Police Station in Mombasa on Sunday.

The magistrate gave the order Friday after an application by prosecutors, who claimed that Hania Said Sagar was in communication with Tasmin Yakub, the alleged leader of the terrorists, before the attack.

The police further alleged there were financial transactions between the two and that Ms Sagar is being investigated for collecting funds to benefit people or terrorist groups involved in the commission of terrorist acts.

Prosecutors said Ms Sagar's mobile phone was taken for analysis at the cybercrime laboratory and investigations were not yet complete.