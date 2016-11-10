By MOHAMED AHMED

Civil society activists on Thursday poured on Mombasa streets to protest what they said was escalating corruption in government.

Business in the busy Central Business District was disrupted for about 45 minutes as the protesters marched from Uhuru Garden along Moi Avenue to Fontanella stage.

Led by Haki Africa lobby, the activists sang and chanted anti-corruption slogans.

They wore red t-shirts written: “Act on corruption now or resign!” and carried placards proclaiming “corruption is bleeding Kenya to death”.

They said the demo, dubbed ‘The Red Thursdays Movement against Corruption’ will be held every Thursday, as a way for the ordinary people to communicate to the authorities and demand action to end corruption.

Director of Commission for Human Rights and Justice, Julius Ogogoh, expressed his anger saying the money being ‘looted’ by individuals would have been used to feed Kenyans who are on the verge of starvation due to prolonged drought.

On Sunday the civil societies had called for the sacking of all government officials involved in corrupt deals.