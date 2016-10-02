By MWAKERA MWAJEFA

One of the original champions of multi-party democracy in Kenya in the early 1990s, Ahmed Bamahriz, has died.

According to family sources, Mr Bamahriz died on Saturday evening at AL Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, after a long illness.

On learning about Mr Bamahriz’s death, Kenya’s Ambassador to Oman, Mohamed Dor, speaking to the Nation by phone moments ago, said he would attend the burial. He expressed his condolences to the family.

The fiery politician was elected as councillor in Mombasa Municipality from 1979 to 1992.

He was one of the leaders of the second liberation in Kenya during the clamour for multi-party democracy.

During the struggle for pluralism in the 1990s, he was among leaders who were detained by the Kanu regime.