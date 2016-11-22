By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

Women in Mombasa are now selling drugs, the county security committee has revealed.

Speaking during a public baraza in Jamvi la Wageni, Likoni sub-County, the county security committee chairman Evans Achoki said drug barons are now using women as conduits.

“It is so disturbing and astonishing that women are now selling drugs. Where are we heading when women start selling drugs? You are selling drugs to someone’s child but remember your child will also be introduced to the same drugs,” he said.

Mr Achoki urged the area residents to work closely with the government in naming drug barons in the area promising that action will be taken against them immediately.

“Give us information of persons selling drugs in villagers, houses, markets, shops and anywhere else they are selling the drugs. Don’t hide them…we are shielding a disease that will haunt and finish us. It is important to deal with drugs,” he said.

Mr Achoki said the government will soon rehabilitate drug addicts at the National Youth Service (NYS) centre in Miritini.

He said drug addicts are sick people who require help adding that drugs is the number one contributor of crimes in the county.

Mr Achoki commanded the police to arrest the knife welding youths in the county warning that police will soon launch a major crackdown to nab troublesome youths causing mayhem especially in Likoni.

Among the notorious machete-wielding juvenile criminal gangs causing mayhem in Mombasa County include Kapenguria six, Wajukuu wa Bibi, Young Thugs, Chafu gang, Watalia gang which operate in Likoni, Wakali Kwanza and Wakali Wao (Kisauni) and Gaza and Spanish Spatter (Changamwe).

The youths are aged between 12 to 24 years, most of them school drop outs.

Last week, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) said it had launched investigations into reports that politicians within the region were funding the gangs for use in their campaigns in 2017.

In an investigation by the Nation has revealed that there are three notorious elderly women who have been using minors in school uniform to sell the drugs in Mikindani.

Most youths in Jomvu Sub County are now abusing drugs with others turning into zombies.

The security committee later conducted a major crackdown in a notorious drug den in Likoni and destroyed the area where majority of the area youths abuse drugs.

However four notorious suspects who were caught unawares escaped the dragnet and swam through the Indian Ocean leaving the officers destroying the area.