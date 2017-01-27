By WINNIE ATIENO

Five siblings from a low-income family in Likoni, Mombasa County, who had dropped out of school have been awarded full scholarships to pursue their education.

The sisters — Maridhia Saidi 15, Mwanahamisi Saidi 13, Mwanamvua Saidi 10, Somoye Saidi 5 and Mwanamkasi Saidi 4 — had stopped going to school three years ago because their family could not afford it.

They received the scholarships from Bridge International Academies in conjunction with Miss World Africa Evelyn Njambi.

Mwanamkasi, the youngest among the five, said she wants to become a policewoman when she grows up.

Maridhia said their mother left them three years ago after becoming terminally ill and has never returned.

“Our father is jobless and he asked us to stop going to school as he could not afford it. We used to go nights without food. Life has been very difficult after mum left, we don’t know where she is,” said Maridhia, who is set to join Standard Five.

She said her eldest sister, who has been taking care of them, got pregnant last year at the age of 15 and does not want to go back to school.

Jackline Walumbe, a senior public relations manager at Bridge International, said they are trying to convince the young mother to go back to school.

The project, called Reach for the Stars, is spearheaded by Ms Njambi, who is also the reigning Miss Kenya.