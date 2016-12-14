By COAST NATION TEAM

Supporters of different candidates have disrupted elections for the Mombasa County’s Jubilee Party interim officials’ saying some ‘imposed’ leaders had earlier been elected in a hotel room.

Trouble started after the arrival of former TNA secretary general Onyango Oloo at 11.10am who called the ‘delegates’ to order at the Kenya School of Government but when he allowed questions from members all hell broke loose.

Immediately Mr Oloo explained the requirements for the interim officials and allowed two questions, things turned ugly after some of those eyeing different position found themselves in an awkward situation as they had no registration fee receipts.

Efforts by Mr Oloo, who was the returning officer, to restore order fell on deaf ears as those in support of Ramadhan Mwatsahu went wild and started shouting him down.

In the ensuing confusion, the mob frogmarched Mr Oloo out while chanting Mr Mwsatsahu’s name as they caused havoc breaking the dining hall’s glass door, table and chairs.

Sensing danger of more damages, the administrators of the government building called in security who quickly ordered all the delegates out of the guarded facility as orderlies whisked Mr Oloo to safety at 12.15 pm.

Supporters of businessman Suleiman Shahbal heckle during Jubilee Party elections for interim officials at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa on December 14, 2016. The supporters were thrown out of the institution after chaos erupted. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

NO PREFERRED CANDIDATES

Earlier, Mr Oloo had denied accusations that he had received a list of preferred candidates for positions of interim officials to run the JP county branch.

“Some 11 persons came to my hotel room but I declined to talk to them. That is why I am here to ensure only those 19 elected officials’ name go to Nairobi headquarters,” he said.

But former Mombasa Mayor Ali Shekue questioned why those involved in the elections did not condone off the venue before allowing people to access the government facility.

“This is chaotic. How can you expect to run an election in such a condition without vetting the participants?” he asked.

The front-runners in the contest for the county interim officials were Ibrahim Khamis ‘Babangida’, Ramadhan Ali Mwatsahu, Anania Mwaboza and Suleiman Shahbal.

The chaotic scenes resulted into the loss of property worth thousands of shillings forcing the institute’s management to lock out the group.

Anti-riot police officers threw the group out of the compound and guarded the gate to stop anybody from accessing the hall.

A source at the management said that the institute will seek compensation from the party following the destruction of furniture and windows during the chaos.

“We have incurred huge losses out of their unruly behaviour. Who will pay for that? We will most likely charge the party,” said a manager who declined to be named.

Police officers had a hard time controlling Jubilee Party supporters at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa on December 14, 2016 during elections for interim officials. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

TAITA TAVETA

In Taita Taveta County, more than 500 Jubilee Party supporters protested saying they were not allowed to elect leaders of their choice during Tuesday evening's polls at Galaxy hotel in Voi Sub-County.

Led by Coast Water Services Board director, Mr Faustine Mgendi, and Water and Irrigation Board director, Anna Kina, they accused Taveta MP, Dr Naomi Shaaban, of handpicking delegates.

“In the first place, the delegates were handpicked and some of us were left out, yet we have been supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto even in the last elections,” said Ms Kina.

Mr Mghendi said he has been leading thousands of supporters in monthly party meetings to revive the party which had little support in the area which is an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) stronghold.

The Voi Sisal owner Zahid Din was elected as the Taita Taveta Jubilee Party chairperson.

When contacted, Dr Shaaban declined to comment on the happenings.