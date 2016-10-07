Chris Brown concert to boost Coast tourism

By MOHAMED AHMED

Preparations for the anticipated concert by American Hip Hop and R&B star, Chris Brown popularly known as Breezy, were in top gear in Mombasa County on Friday with organisers putting the final touches at the Mombasa Golf Club grounds.

Security officials were not taking chances and have been holding lengthy meetings to make sure that nothing goes wrong during the visit by the “Keep You in Mind’’ hit singer, who will be visiting Kenya for the first time.

Security sources indicated that security would be tight in and around the venue to ensure that nothing comes in the way of the concert, the first of its kind, in recent times in the coastal City.

Friday evening, an excited Chris Brown posted photos on his social media pages and said he was headed to Africa.

Nigerian Star, Wizkid, was expected to land in Mombasa at around 8pm for the show where tickets are going for Sh10,000 at the VIP and Sh20,000 for VVIP.

Among organisers of the event, which is expected to boost the county’s tourism, is Safaricom under it’s youth banner "BLAZE".

Also expected to return to the coastal city to entertain his fans will be Tanzanian artiste Ali Kiba and his Ugandan counterpart, rapper, Navio.

The two East African artistes and are expected to share the stage with the R&B star.

One of the best female singers in Tanzania, Vanessa Mdee, had been slated to perform but appeared to have pulled out posting on her Instagram that organisers did not meet her terms.