Clerics unveil funds drive to feed starving Kenyans

By GALGALO BOCHA

A group of young Muslim clerics in Mombasa have unveiled a funds drive to help feed 1.3 million Kenyans facing hunger.

The clerics operating under “Komesha Njaa Team 2016” will from Monday mobilize residents in Mombasa to donate money under the campaign slogan “Do it for a Kenyan”.

Sheikh Yusuf Abdu on Saturday told faithful at Masjid Uthman Bin Affan mosque in Mbaraki that they must help Kenyans facing famine.

“Ask yourself whether it is an act of humanity when you eat [a] nice meal and cold juices in your palatial houses here in Mombasa and your neighbour in Kinango and Kilifi is sleeping hungry. What will we tell our creator in the Day of Resurrection?”

He added: “We cannot seat back and wait for these fellow citizens to perish due to lack of food. We have [to] come up with an idea of raising money in our mosques [to] buy food and dispatch [it] to all hungry Kenyans.”

The congregation was given fliers carrying messages about the campaign to distribute to other residents.

The cleric also said that through his talk show in Radio Salaam, he will mobilise listeners to contribute to the cause.

“We have to ask ourselves why are we [are] faced with this situation and how can we resolve [it]," he said.

Mr Nassir Ibrahim, a member of the group, welcomed any contribution saying no limit has been set on the amount to be raised.