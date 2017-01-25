By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Jubilee politicians from the Coast have described as disturbing and insensitive, threats of revenge by opposition leader Raila Odinga and region’s ODM politicians “if votes are stolen”.

During his tour of the Coast region on Tuesday and Wednesday, Mr Odinga told supporters to prepare for revenge should the August 8 General Election be rigged.

Led by Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung’aro, the Coast leaders said Wednesday that it is unfortunate that leaders such as Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi) would be party to “threats to violence’’ at a time the region’s tourism industry is coming back to its feet following a slump caused by insecurity.

PREACH PEACE

Speaking in Mombasa, Mr Mung’aro, who is eying the Kilifi governor’s seat, Jubilee county organising secretary Amina Abdalla and nominated Senator Beth Mugo said they expect Coast leaders to be in the front line in preaching peace especially ahead of the general elections to ensure tourism is not hurt by scaring away investors.

“We as Jubilee are saddened by utterances by Mr Odinga and other leaders from the Coast asking voters to prepare for war.

“They have been talking of revenge, violence and bloodshed during or after the election.

“These are very unfortunate public statements that can easily plunge the region and the country into violence and bloodshed and hurt tourism and our people in the region,” Mr Mung’aro said.

He described the utterances by the ODM leader and local politicians during their tours on Tuesday in Mtwapa and Kilifi Town to mobilise potential voters to register as irresponsible and dangerous saying they could incite the public to violence.

During a rally at Funika grounds in Mtwapa, Mr Odinga, Mr Joho and Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba warned that should the Jubilee administration fail to heed warnings and go ahead with “their plans to rig’’, “Kenya would burn and will never be the same”.

Mr Bedzimba told the Mtwapa rally: “This time round, it will be an eye for an eye. We will revenge. Kenya kutawaka moto” (There will be fire in the country).

JOHO AND KINGI SHOCK

Mr Munga’ro expressed shock that Mr Joho and Mr Kingi were party to the utterances “when they should know better about where Coast tourism is coming from and its effect on locals.

“After a long lull due to travel advisories that have now been lifted, tourism has started picking up with hotels recording good occupancy.

“Our youth are beginning to get employment [in] the sector. It is these gains that we must jealously protect by keeping the peace. But with such reckless utterances by leaders, things could suddenly slump again”, said the Kilifi North MP.

According to Mr Mung’aro, the threats have also started creating anxiety and fear among communities from upcountry living in the region with some “planning to go back home to register and vote’’.

“Repeated threats do not augur well [during] the election period. They endanger our peace and stability. As Jubilee Coast leaders, our focus will be on peace and stability in the region,” he said.

PEACEFUL REGION

Ms Abdallah condemned the leaders for anticipating violence in the “peaceful’’ region.

“Coast residents are peaceful and we will not allow ODM leaders to instil fear in our people. We are urging the relevant authorities to be keen and wary of these type of leaders who talk violence all the time,’’ said Ms Abdalla.

“We will ensure that anyone who brings violence to our region will face the law,” she added.

She added that opposition are afraid that Jubilee is slowly taking over the Coast region and that is why they keep talking of rigging and violence.

And speaking in Tononoka during a voter registration mobilisation campaign, Mrs Mugo accused Mr Odinga and the opposition politicians of inciting Kenyans against each other.

“According to my friend Raila’s utterances, he is planning chaos but we will continue preaching peace,’’ she said.

Mr Mung’aro, Ms Abdallah and Senator Mugo asked the government to deal firmly with politicians who spread fear and despondency among voters, saying that any Kenyan is free to register and vote at the place of their choice.

Mung’aro told Mr Odinga “to stop pretending’’ that he came to the Coast to mobilise voters to register saying that Kilifi County was already leading in voter numbers even before his arrival.

“We had already mobilised our people who registered in the biggest number among the six Coast counties. We have put our programmes in place and we are prepared,” he said.