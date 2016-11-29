By REBECCA OKWANY

Boys as young as nine in the Coast region are abusing drugs, bringing a fresh challenge to the war against drug and substance abuse.

According to the National Authority for Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada), the boys, mostly in primary schools, sniff or inject drugs.

Newly appointed Nacada board member Farida Rashid said the boys are also selling the substances to their peers.

“Many worried mothers have reported to me that they have caught their young sons with drugs.

“They also say they fear their children will be detained if they report the matter to police,” she said, adding that she will intensify the fight against drug abuse.

Ms Rashid is also the head of the Coast Community Anti-drug Coalition.

REHAB CENTRES

“Thousands of children and parents are suffering because of drug abuse and even though we have tried creating awareness in schools and linking addicts with rehab centres, it is still a big problem,” she said.

Ms Rashid said she will use her new appointment in Nacada to intensify the fight against drug abuse together with other board officials and through spearheading the development of rehabilitation centres and creation of jobs for former addicts.

The Nacada official said she will initiate a survey on the current cases of drug abuse in the country including the involvement of women in selling drugs, as well as rally support for solutions to the problems.

According to Nacada, more than 60,000 people in the Coast region are addicted to hard drugs.

Meanwhile, Ms Rashid said her appointment to the Nacada board has come as a pleasant surprise to her.