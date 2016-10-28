By REBECCA OKWANY

Journalists drawn from coastal counties have committed to adhere to professional reporting while they execute their mandates especially during election time.

The journalists, from various media houses under Coast Media Forum, during a prayer event said that they will not allow to be compromised by politicians in the way they disseminate news.

“Before you take a bribe from a source, ask yourself if it is an act of honesty,” this writer told the meeting.

Quinter Atieno (Media Max Limited) and Luqman Mahmoud (Radio Rahma) encouraged colleagues to be fair and balanced in reporting despite the pressure that comes with the nature of their work.

“Believe in prayers because the work you conduct as journalists is a dangerous job; but the most important thing you need to do is to trust in God,” advised Mr Richard Chacha, the director of communications at the Mombasa County government.