By MWAKERA MWAJEFA

Panic gripped motorists and commuters on Satursday when MV Nyayo stalled midstream forcing the Kenya Ferry Services management to dispatch MV Kilindini to tag it towards the mainland ramp.

The early morning incident caused major delays.

Speaking to Sunday Nation on phone, one of the victims, Twaha Juma, complained that all the four vessels seemed to be operating with difficulties as they took a long time to either land or disembark from the two crossing points.

“Something seems to be wrong with the whole set up. It seems like there is a go-slow or sabotage because even those marshalling vehicular cargo are leaving huge gaps costing the coxswain a lot of time to direct motorists,” he said.

He expressed concern that the commuters waiting on the mainland side could easily suffocate due to overcrowding.

But speaking on board the stalled MV Nyayo, the KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa attributed the incident to the massive congestion on the crossing ramps of Likoni channel.