Construction of Sh6bn bypass set to commence

By BRENDA GAMONDE

More by this Author

Construction of the Eldoret Southern bypass in Uasin Gishu County is expected to start this month.

The Sh6 billion project funded by the African Development Bank is aimed at reducing congestion in Eldoret Town.

Governor Jackson Mandago said Monday contractors were already on site to begin the groundwork.

ROAD PROJECT

“This has been one long-awaited project by the people of this region and we are happy that work is about to commence and soon we will decongest Eldoret Town,” said Mr Mandago.

The road project that was launched by President Kenyatta last year will run from the Eldoret-Nairobi Road through Eldoret International Airport.

“Walkways for pedestrians have been set aside along all key highways and motorists and riders should not be found using these walkways,” said the county boss.

Further, he cautioned business people who have set up temporary structures on the road reserves saying that they will be evicted as they had been given enough time by the government to move elsewhere.

“Early notices have been given to the people who sit along the reserved space for road construction and they should not ignore them (notices) because my administration is going to act,” Mr Mandago added.

BYPASS

According to the governor, the county government has also bought its own equipment that will be used in maintaining and constructing new roads.

The bypass project is expected to open up the North Rift region for more business opportunities and solidify Eldoret Town as the capital investment hub in the region.