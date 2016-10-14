By REBECCA OKWANY

Three to five women die of cervical cancer every month in Mombasa because they seek treatment when the disease has reached its late stages.

Coast Provincial General Hospital gynaecologist Faiza Nassir gave the caution as the hospital launched a two-day free screening for cervical, breast and prostate cancer on Thursday.

Dr Nassir said cervix and prostate cancer cases are rising in the county and urged women and men to go for early screening and treatment.

“About 40 per cent of the cervical cancer cases we are seeing are at an advanced stage and the situation is so grave that in a month we lose between three to five women to the cancer,” said Dr Nassir.

She said the hospital is providing free treatment for early cancer lesions through cryotherapy and planning surgical treatment for cancer cases they detect during the exercise.

Men are offered a free Prostate Specific Antigen laboratory examination for checking prostate cancer, she added.

She added that the hospital is providing advanced screening for suspicious symptoms of breast cancer to women below 30 years of age using breast ultra sound, while those above 30 are offered free mammograms.

She noted, however, that the hospital is currently unable to offer treatment for advanced cancer cases because it lacks radiotherapy machines and refers cancer patients to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

“Patients are coming for treatment at late stages where we are only able to offer palliative care and some we give chemotherapy.

“Sadly, some of the patients whom we refer for radiotherapy do not make it to KNH owing to financial constraints of travelling, accommodation and food [and] just resign themselves to fate,” added Dr Nassir.

Cancer of the cervix is spread by the human papillomavirus, which is sexually transmitted.

Men who turned up for screening urged other men to take advantage of the free testing to know their health status as well get education on how to safeguard themselves from getting cancer.

“Our lifestyle right now is not very good and it is important for everyone to know their health status and not just wait for a time when they are sick. Early detection helps in early treatment,” said 42-year-old Buko Gijo, who was being screened for prostate cancer for the first time.