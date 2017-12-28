Nine families to spend the night in the cold as fire razes rental house
Thursday December 28 2017
At least nine families in Mombasa will spend the night in the cold after their nine-room rental house was burnt down on Thursday.
The fire, which broke out at around 8.30pm in Miritini, Mombasa, destroyed property of unknown value.
Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara said the fire might have been caused by a gas stove.
"Our preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a gas stove from one of the rooms," said Mr Ipara.
Mr Ipara said that the inferno was later put out by fire fighters from Mombasa County Government. No casualties were reported during the incident.