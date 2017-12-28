By WINNIE ATIENO

At least nine families in Mombasa will spend the night in the cold after their nine-room rental house was burnt down on Thursday.

The fire, which broke out at around 8.30pm in Miritini, Mombasa, destroyed property of unknown value.

Mombasa County Police Commander Johnston Ipara said the fire might have been caused by a gas stove.

"Our preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was caused by a gas stove from one of the rooms," said Mr Ipara.