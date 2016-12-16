By MOHAMED AHMED

Two senior Kenya Ferry Service (KFS) officials have been suspended following delays at the busy Likoni channel on Thursday which left only one ferry in operation.

KFS Managing Director Bakari Gowa said the officers were suspended due to laxity which resulted to operation problems at the channel.

Mr Gowa made the announcement Thursday while addressing journalists after operations were disrupted for more than four hours when three ferries developed a mechanical problem leaving only one operational.

“We have taken some disciplinary action on some of the senior officers concerned and they have already been sent on suspension and we are still investigating any possible human cause to the challenges we are facing so that we take appropriate action against any of them,” said Mr Gowa.

He added: “Personally and [with] other senior managers, we are going to take a close watch on the operations from now henceforth to ensure this situation does not happen again during this festive season.

However, Mr Gowa did not give more information on the matter but said that it was still under investigations.

Sources told the Nation that the suspended officers are from the operations department.

This lorry got stuck at the Likoni crossing, further causing delays as MV Likoni could not operate with the truck on its way. PHOTO | MOHAMED AHMED | NATION MEDIA GROUP

LORRY GETS STUCK

The Thursday situation got worse when a Coca-Cola company lorry carrying crates of soda immobilised the only vessel that was in operation, MV Likoni, when it stuck on its ramp on the mainland side leaving motorists stranded.

The vessel was the only one operating at the channel before MV Kilindini and MV Kwale were later deployed at around 3pm.

KFS operation officials on the mainland struggled for almost three hours to remove the lorry.

This led to a huge snarl up on both the mainland and island sides forcing motorists to turn their anger on the operation officers on the Island side.

Police officers and KFS officials had a hard time trying to calm down the angry motorists who were protesting over the long delay.

“You will have to bear with us. Motorists will have to wait as we take [across] passengers on foot first," a KFS official told the angry motorists.

Vehicles were not allowed to go through as the mainland side was clogged by other vehicles which had also been kept waiting for hours.

A motorist, Mr Martin Muli, complained over the jam that lasted for more than four hours.