By WINNIE ATIENO

Human rights campaigners have accused the government of adopting a divide and rule tact to interfere with their activities.

Speaking at a forum in Mombasa that brought together senior regional security officers, hoteliers, county officials and about 100 rights activists, the campaigners were unanimous that activism was shrinking due to what they termed as government interference.

Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) Executive Director Hassan Abdille claimed that 70 per cent of rights campaigners were “operating in fear created by the government’’.

Some rights campaigners are now working with the government and cannot, therefore, point out its ills, he added.

“The civil society divided,’’ Mr Abdille told the forum at the Royal Court Hotel.

“Some are associated with the government while others are perceived as rebels.

“This is a tactic used by the government, to divide and rule. Those branded rebels are closely monitored,” he added.

BRANDED EXTREMIST

He said that Muhuri has been branded as an extremist entity and accused of inciting and spreading violence due to its activities.

The group, he said, has been at the fore-front defending people’s rights.

Mr Abdille also said there was mistrust among the civil society members with some working as “government spies.’’

Some NGOs had been forced to change their programmes after they were accused of financing terrorism, he said.

Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki called for collaboration in securing the county.

“We have to work together to make this county safe. Help us in identifying elements responsible [for] making this county unsafe and expose them. Let us have more interactions,” he said.

Deputy County Commissioner Mohammed Salim said the activists must consult with the government “and be patriotic.’’

He cautioned them against bashing the government and asked them to cooperate with security agencies.

“Why are you only focused on extra-judicial killings yet there are drugs issues in this county? Sometimes you are overreacting over small issues,” he said.

Heritage Hotels Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Hersi said insecurity is affecting tourism in Mombasa.