By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

A 40-year-old patient in a coma was on Monday forcibly ejected from Port Reitz District Hospital in Mombasa, despite pleas from his relatives as doctors made good on their threat to go on strike.

Relatives of Stephen Nganga had no choice but to transfer him to a private clinic in Mikindani, Jomvu.

His mother, Lucy Mwangi, had pleaded in vain with the managers of the second largest public hospital in Mombasa against forcibly discharging her son.

A source at the facility told the Nation that senior county health officials were trying to avert any calamities and hence the decision to discharge patients at Port Reitz, Tudor and Likoni district hospitals. Even those in critical condition like Mr Nganga had to be moved.

“I begged them against discharging him because I did not know where I would take him in his condition and more so I do not have money for a private hospital. The managers told me I could not take him home because his situation needed urgent medical attention,” she said.

Ms Mwangi said after pleading and begging, she later found an ambulance, which ferried Mr Nganga to the private facility.

She said her son’s wife had deserted him soon after he was hospitalised.

“I don’t know who will pay for his medication while here. I am only hopeful God will do a miracle,” she added.

She said her husband had used all his resources for their son’s medication.

However, those who could afford to pay for services in private hospitals thronged the facilities to seek medical services.

Mikindani Medical Centre has seen a surge in the number of patients seeking medical services.

According to a doctor who used to attend to Mr Nganga, the man had symptoms of meningitis and that plans had been under way to conduct tests on him while he was still at Port Reitz.