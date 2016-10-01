If elected Kenya will be free of corruption - Kalonzo

By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said that if elected as president he will ensure Kenya is free of corruption and drug trafficking.

Mr Musyoka spoke in Changamwe and Mikindani in Mombasa today after his arrival for an extensive roadshow, starting from Airport area (Migadini, Jomvu, Mikindani and Kongowea) and Mtwapa.

Mr Musyoka said he has faith that the other Cord co-principals (Raila Odinga and Moses Wetang'ula) will endorse him as the coalition's presidential flag bearer, arguing he had sacrificed his ambitions a lot in the past.

He also said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission commissioners should leave office at once to ensure there is no vote stealing in next year’s General Election.

He called upon party rebels to resign.

He is accompanied by Senators Hassan Omar (Mombasa), Johnson Muthama (Machakos) and MPs Hezron Awiti (Nyali) and Badi Twalib (Jomvu), among others.

Senator Muthama said the country needs another President outside Central and Rift Valley regions.

Senator Hassan Omar insisted that Mr Kalonzo is the best candidate compared to the other co-principals because he is qualified and he is a diplomat.

Further, Senator Omar said Cord will be united so as to oust the Jubilee administration.