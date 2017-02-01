Imams welcome extradition of Akasha sons

By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

The Council of Imams and Preachers has urged the government not to relent on its operation against drug barons in the Coastal region.

The council Wednesday said drug kingpins are still carrying out their illegal drug trafficking businesses in the region.

Speaking in a press briefing at the council headquarters in Mwembe Tayari, Mombasa County, council organising secretary Sheikh Mohammed Khalifa said the relevant authorities need to cooperate in fighting drug trafficking cartels.

“We are really happy about the government's move to surrender the big fishes, who are the reason our youth are suffering because of drugs. That was a superb move by our officers and we would like them not stop it,” said Sheikh Khalifa.

He said arresting the barons will slowly cut the supply of drugs and reduce demand.

'TREATMENT THEY DESERVE'

“We have for a long time been crying out to the authorities to go for these people and as we have seen, the government has heeded our call.

"This is the first time we are witnessing the barons being subjected to the treatment they deserve,” he said.

The council made the remarks two days after two sons of slain drug baron Ibrahim Akasha and two foreigners were extradited to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.

The four are Baktash Akasha and his brother Ibrahim Akasha, Ghulam Hussein and Indian national Vijaygiri Goswami.

The suspects have been fighting extradition for more than three years.

Sheikh Khalifa praised the United States for working with their Kenyan counterparts to extradite the four.