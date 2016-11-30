By REBECCA OKWANY

More by this Author

By WACHIRA MWANGI

More by this Author

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang has said that the 2016 national examinations have been a great success.

Speaking Wednesday morning in Kisauni, Mombasa County after witnessing the opening of the container holding KCSE exam papers, Dr Kipsang rated the success in the management of the tests at over 90 per cent.

He was briefing journalists as he witnessed the start of the last KCSE exam.

"Exams have been a 90 [per cent] plus success. Kenyan people have won,” said Dr Kipsang.

He said the tours made round schools across the country since the start of KCPE exams has enabled them to interact with school administrators and learn the challenges they face and see structures they have.

The PS said they have noted the problems schools are facing, adding that the government will assist the affected institutions to solve them.

GOOD RELATIONS

He also said that the tours have helped them build good relations with education stakeholders, security officers and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

Dr Kipsang assured parents that the marks the candidates will get at the end of marking will be a true reflection of their hard work.

“We are very happy now that we are coming to the end of the exams. There have been no cases of cheating this year. The working together with the Ministry of Interior enabled us to have a very successful examination period.

“We are aware of a few challenges here and there but, by and large, we have had a [very secure] examination period this year,” PS Kipsang said.

He added that the Ministry of Education and the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) have already set up areas within Nairobi where marking will be done.

“We have set up marking centres for the teachers within Nairobi for ease of supervision,” he said.