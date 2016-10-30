KNCHR proposes addition of funds to tackle radicalisation

By FAROUK MWABEGE

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) has recommended that more funds from the Equalization Fund be allocated to Mombasa and Kwale Counties to counter radicalisation.

Various quarters have pointed a finger at poor financial status of youth in the two counties as a risk factor to exploitation by terror groups.

Speaking during the end of Mombasa and Kwale Counties public inquiry circuit spearheaded by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) at Ukunda Red Cross on Saturday, Tom Kagwe, a board member of Ipoa, said the risk factors make the residents targets to groups like Al-Shabaab.

“Radicalisation is just based on some form of false sense of ideology and it has to do with lack of incomes, jobs, basic necessities and infrastructure development,” he said.

He said if young men and women are economically empowered they will be less likely to join outlawed groups.

“People between the age groups of 15 to 25 years are seeking to know who they are, and if they do not have anything to do it becomes so easy to engage in crime,” he said.

As a way of dealing with the issue, Mr Kagwe added that police officers should intensify their efforts in reining in on crime by working within the confines of the law.

He further told the residents to cooperate with security agencies by providing information and to stop hiding criminals.

“Even if you bring the best police service in the world it is seemingly impossible to operate when people do not cooperate to give out names of people who are suspected to be criminals,” he said.

KNCHR Vice Chairperson George Morara asked police to employ a 'friendly' approach in dealing with the issue as opposed to a reactive one.