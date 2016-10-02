By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

By MWAKERA MWAJEFA

Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka wants the other two Cord co-principals, Raila Odinga and Moses Wetang’ula, to give him a chance to be the opposition’s presidential candidate in the 2017 poll, saying he had sacrificed his ambitions in the past.

Mr Musyoka, who made a heroic entry into Mombasa for Sunday’s rally at the Tononoka grounds, fell short of answering ODM leader Odinga’s indication that the party could go it alone.

“I have sacrificed my ambitions for others in the past. I feel it is high time others also make some sacrifice for me. I want to be the Cord flagbearer,” said Mr Musyoka.

He repeated the same message at the various stop-overs he had in the streets.

He spoke at the Akamba handicrafts centre.

Mr Musyoka was accompanied by Secretary-General Hassan Omar (Mombasa Senator), MPs Hezron Awiti (Nyali), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Jesica Mbulu (Kibwezi East), Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni Senator), Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, Daniel Maanzo (Makueni), John Munuve (Mwingi East) and Peter Mathuku (EAC) among others.

“I am ready for the presidency and I know my colleagues are ready too. But let me be given the chance this time round. Let others also sacrifice for me the same way I have done in the past”, he said.

CORRUPTION FREE GOVERNMENT

He promised to form a corruption-free government and end the drug trade in the country.

His first infrastructure project would be to make the Mombasa-Nairobi (and eventually Malaba) highway a dual carriageway.

Mr Omar warned the three Cord coalition principals that none of them would stand a chance against Jubilee if they opted to go it alone during the next elections.

He said the party was strengthening its support base in readiness for the polls.

“We know as Wiper that no affiliate party, not ODM, not Ford Kenya and not Wiper stands a chance against Jubilee if anybody is prepared to go for this battle by themselves,” he said.

In a veiled reference to ODM leader Raila Odinga’s hint that his party may go it alone in the next year’s elections while speaking in Narok, the senator noted that they will only succeed in defeating Jubilee if they are united.

SUPPORT KALONZO BID

Mr Muthama urged Kenyans to support Mr Musyoka’s bid for the big seat saying he was experienced and an international peace-maker having presided over various peace missions and negotiations in Somalia and South Sudan.

Saying he has faith in his party leader, Senator MUthama said the forthcoming elections would be about character, about who among those eyeing the presidency has not been involved in corruption.

Mr Omar said Mr Musyoka was the only “clean” candidate having not been linked to any scandal whatsoever.

“He is the one to remove the corrupt Jubilee government, restore Kenyans’ unity and end tribalism, end corruption and establish a social democratic state. Our Wiper government will be inclusive, arrest and punish all corrupt individuals. He is clean,” said the Senator.