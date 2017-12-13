Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki said construction at the institution has been stopped as officials address the issue.

The Kenya Navy has been accused of grabbing land belonging to a school in Likoni, Mombasa County.

Angry parents and pupils on Wednesday camped at Mweza Primary and Secondary schools to stop the grabbing of the school’s land.

The parents and their children camped at the institution for the better part of the day to halt the construction of a fence by the soldiers.

The parents arrived at the institution and started filling trenches that had been dug under the supervision of the soldiers in Mtongwe for the erection of the wall.

The school is near the Kenya Navy, Mtongwe Base residential houses which are occupied by the soldiers.

The primary school head Monica Mumbo accused the soldiers of plans to grab the school’s land.

She said the soldiers had contracted locals to construct a perimeter wall that would affect a section of the school if erected.

“The local contractors have been here since Monday digging the trenches to put the wall. When the parents heard of the move they mobilised themselves and assembled here so that we can stop this construction,” Ms Mumbo said.

She added: “Eight armed soldiers were here and when they saw that we are taking pictures they left.”

She said according to the plan for the fence by the soldiers, the school’s playground, three classrooms, part of the Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centre and toilets will be affected.

“We have more than 630 pupils here where will they go. Where will they help themselves if the toilets are demolished for the construction of that wall? The entire football pitch will be gone if they put that wall,” said Ms Mumbo adding that the secondary school will also be affected.

The secondary school was built this year.

Ms Mumbo said the row began in July when the soldiers put beacons to secure the land.

She said the school management raised issue with the county police administration upon which the matter was solved and the soldiers halted their plans.

“We were shocked to hear that they have started the construction. They waited for the holidays knowing that there will be little activities at the institution,” she said.

Ms Mumbo said the primary school was built in 1990 and had never faced issues on ownership of the land.

Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki said the construction has been stopped as officials address the issue.