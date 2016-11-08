Knec agent charged with leaking KCSE exam

By BRIAN OCHARO

A Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) agent has been charged in Mombasa with leaking a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination.

Dennis Juma Were appeared before Chief Magistrate Teresiah Matheka and denied the charges of engaging in examination malpractices.

Mr Juma was accused of disclosing the contents of the KCSE Chemistry Paper One to another person at Migadini Complex High School in Changamwe, Mombasa, on November 7.

The suspect was further charged with misuse of examination materials.

He was charged with negligently using the material in a manner prejudicial to the proper and fair conduct of the KCSE examination.

The suspect, who was not represented by a lawyer, was released on a Sh500,000 bond with a surety of a similar amount.

The case will be heard on December 13.

This brings to two the number of Knec agents arrested and charged over examination irregularities in Mombasa County.

Last week, another Knec agent was arraigned in a Shanzu court for leaking the just concluded Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination papers.

The suspect, Clive Ombega Ndemo, was accused of disclosing the contents of the KCPE English Language and Composition papers to another person at Maryjoy Primary School in Nyali, Mombasa, on November 1.