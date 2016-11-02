Knec agent in court for leaking KCPE exam paper in Mombasa

Wednesday November 2 2016

Clive Ombega Ndemo, a Knec agent who was

Clive Ombega Ndemo, a Knec agent who was charged with leaking KCPE exam papers in Mombasa on November 1, 2016 at Maryjoy Primary School in Nyali. He denied the charges and was released on a Sh200,000. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By BRIAN OCHARO
A Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) agent has been charged in Mombasa with leaking the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination papers.

Mr Ombega Clive Ndemo was charged before Senior Principal Magistrate Diana Mochache at the Shanzu Law Courts with engaging in examination malpractices.

Mr Ndemo was accused of disclosing the contents of the KCPE English Language and Composition papers to another person, at Maryjoy Primary School in Nyali, Mombasa, on Tuesday.

Candidates sat the two papers at the start of the three-day national examination ‎on November 1, 2016.

The suspect, who appeared calm, was further charged with misuse of examination materials, contrary to Section 29 of the Knec Act, 2012.

He was charged with negligently using the said material in a manner prejudicial to the proper and fair conduct of the KCPE examination.

EXPEDITE THE CASE

The magistrate noted that the case must be heard and determined before the examination results are released in December.

“This is [an urgent case] and it must be concluded before the results are out to ensure that faith is restored [in] the national examination body,” she said.

Ms Mochache said the case must be subjected to expeditious hearing so that justice to the suspect and Knec is not delayed.

The magistrate ordered the investigating officer to supply witness statements and any other relevant documentary evidence to the prosecution so that the case can be heard and determined as soon as possible.

The suspect, who was not represented by a lawyer, was released on a Sh200,000 bond with one surety of a similar amount.

The case will be heard on November 10, 2016.