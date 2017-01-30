By PHILIP MUYANGA

Three senior police officers were involved in the arrest of the sons of slain drug baron Ibrahim Akasha and two foreigners during an operation conducted on Saturday, a court heard.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta told a Mombasa court that three police officers conducted the operation and were led by a Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations, a Mr Maalim, Munga Nyale, the officer in charge of the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit and an acting superintendent of police.

Mr Ombeta, who told the court that he did not see any Mombasa-based police officer during the operation, said Mr Baktash Akasha Abdallah was arrested early Monday morning.

He told Mombasa Chief Magistrate Julius Nang’ea that the police officers ought to be summoned to explain the whereabouts of the suspects.

“These people need to be produced in court, can this (arrests) go on without the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions knowing?” asked Mr Ombeta.

EXISTING ORDER

Mr Baktash is facing extradition proceedings alongside Gulam Hussein, Ibrahim Akasha Abdallah and Vijaygiri Anandgiri Goswami.

Mr Ombeta said he was not aware where his clients were, saying they have looked for them at all police stations in Mombasa without success.

He told the court that there is an existing order issued at the initial stages of the extradition proceedings directing the suspects not to be moved out of Mombasa without court orders.

Mr Ombeta told the court that Mr Goswami was arrested while playing golf while Mr Ibrahim was arrested while driving along Links Road in Nyali and that Mr Hussein was picked up from his house.

WARRANTS OF ARREST

The DPP, through State Counsel Jami Yamina, asked the court to issue a warrant of arrest against the four suspects for failure to attend court on Monday.

“We have no instructions of their whereabouts, they ought to be in court,” said Mr Yamina.

In his brief ruling, the magistrate said he could not issue any order as he is bound by a High Court order issued last week to temporarily stop the extradition proceedings.

“The court cannot issue orders at the moment, they (defence) can approach the High Court for further orders,” said Mr Nang’ea.