By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Mombasa County government has said it has written to banks to close 22 accounts in its name, but the financial institutions are yet to do so.

These were accounts operated by the defunct Mombasa Municipal Council and are no longer operational as the signatories are not in office anymore, the government said.

Finance executive Hazel Koitaba said the lenders were yet to implement their request to have the accounts, labelled “suspicious” by the Auditor-General, closed.

Reacting to Auditor-General Edward Ouko’s report, Ms Koitaba said the county was ready to provide answers to any queries before the Senate as investigations continue.

"The county government has written to the banks to close the accounts but they have not because signatories left employment,” she said in her response.

She added: “Since audit is a continuous process, we are more than happy to provide answers wherever required by Senate.”

Mr Ouko had raised questions in his report over the operation of the accounts and non-banking of revenue collected.

“As at the time of this audit, 22 bank accounts with a balance of Sh193 million had not been closed and neither were the respective bank accounts reconciliation statements provided,” Mr Ouko had revealed.

The audit report further questioned the spending of Sh25 million on scholarships for 68 students in various universities in India.

The auditor also questioned why Sh165 million out of Sh366 million local revenue collected was never banked.

A separate statement by the county’s communication director Richard Chacha explained why the county had operated two separate accounts with the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

He said: “The two accounts operated in KCB were to separate revenue for parking (KCB Account 1) and markets and barriers (KCB Account 2). This is because the county has an ongoing court case on parking revenue.”

He said the county was forced to open a separate account for parking revenue for the period when the case was being heard.

“The council initially had a collection account at Cooperative Bank. However, the bank introduced a new banking system called the drop box system.”

The county had also indicated that the issues being raised in the auditor’s report had been dealt with and cleared before the Senate.