Boda boda riders in Likoni, Mombasa County, have expressed fears following what they say is the emergence of a new criminal gang that has been terrorising them using dogs.

The gang, which according to the riders is known as “Gang Star”, is also armed with arrows, swords and other crude weapons.

The riders said the gang is targeting to instil fear in them so that they do not carry passengers who come from work at night, leaving them at the mercy of the criminals.

An official of the riders association said the gang operates from 10pm within Shelly, Majengo Mapya, Jamvi la Wageni and other areas.

“They have about five dogs that they roam around with and when one tries to escape when they attack, they release the dogs. They are using that tactic because they know many people are afraid of dogs,” said Mr Abdallah, a recent victim of the gang.

Mr Abdallah said he was attacked by the gang last week and was injured on his back.

“We have been operating in fear and it has become very hard to work at night.

“Some of the riders have also decided to take law into their hands to battle with that gang,” said Mr Abdallah.

Another victim, Fred Musiya, a boda boda rider who operates within Shelly in Likoni, has not been working for almost two months after the gang attacked him, seriously injuring him.

SLASHED ON THE HEAD

“They attacked me and slashed my head and right hand. They have paralysed my business because I am no longer able to ride my bike. But we are perplexed by the emergence of this gang because they do not even take anything from their victims,” he said.

When contacted, Likoni police boss, Willy Simba, said they are aware of the existence of the gang and are pursuing one known suspected member of the gang.

“We have launched our investigations to trace this suspect who is well known and once we arrest him we will be able to get more details about their operations and deal with them accordingly,” said Mr Simba.

However, Mr Simba added that some of the boda boda riders have also been working with the gangs in terrorising people.

The emergence of the new gang adds the number of notorious gangs which have been giving residents sleepless nights.

Among the notorious machete-wielding juvenile criminal gangs in Mombasa County include Kapenguria six, Wajukuu wa Bibi, Young Thugs, Chafu gang, Watalia gang which operate in Likoni, Wakali Kwanza and Wakali Wao (Kisauni), Gaza and Spanish Spatter (Changamwe).