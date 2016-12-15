Motorists stranded for hours at Likoni crossing after three ferries break down

Thursday December 15 2016

MV Likoni, the only operational ferry,

MV Likoni, the only operational ferry, temporarily stalled on the mainland side of the Likoni crossing channel on December 15, 2016 after a lorry got stuck on its prow for almost 30 minutes. Motorists were stranded for over four hours. PHOTO | MOHAMED AHMED | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By MOHAMED AHMED
Motorists have Thursday been stranded for more than four hours at the busy Likoni crossing channel that connects Mombasa Island and the mainland after three ferries developed mechanical problem leaving only one vessel operational.

However, the vessel, MV Likoni, temporarily stalled on the mainland side after a lorry got stuck on its prow for almost 30 minutes.

This led to a huge snarl up at both the mainland and island side.

Police officers and Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) officials had a hard time trying to calm down angry motorists who were protesting over the long delay.

“You will have to bear with us. Motorists will have to wait as we take [across] passengers on foot first," a KFS official told the angry motorists.

