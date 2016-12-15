By MOHAMED AHMED

Motorists have Thursday been stranded for more than four hours at the busy Likoni crossing channel that connects Mombasa Island and the mainland after three ferries developed mechanical problem leaving only one vessel operational.

However, the vessel, MV Likoni, temporarily stalled on the mainland side after a lorry got stuck on its prow for almost 30 minutes.

This led to a huge snarl up at both the mainland and island side.

Police officers and Kenya Ferry Services (KFS) officials had a hard time trying to calm down angry motorists who were protesting over the long delay.