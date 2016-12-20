By GALGALO BOCHA

The government Monday appeared to be clueless on the whereabouts of Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) leader Omar Hamisi Mwamnuadzi who has been missing for months now.

Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa ducked journalists’ questions about Mr Mwamnuadzi’s whereabouts.

A Mombasa court issued a warrant for the MRC leader’s arrest in October after he failed to attend the hearing of a criminal case against him.

“Why should we waste our time looking for one person? You press guys, go look for him. We don’t know his whereabouts,” said Mr Marwa.

The missing MRC chairman was last seen in public when he appeared in a Kwale court for the hearing of a criminal case he is facing.

“We can’t indulge in something that is happening in court. We are trying to over-exaggerate the issue of Mwamnuadzi. It’s a matter in court and let it be dealt with there,” added Mr Marwa.

Mr Mwamnuadzi was arrested in January 2016 in his Ng’ombeni, Kwale County and charged in court for allegedly being found with Sh210,000, believed to be proceeds from recruitment of members into the group.

SONKO STOOD SURETY

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko has been given a final opportunity to present him to court for whom he has stood a surety.

Earlier, Mr Marwa led security chiefs from the six coast counties in a meeting with National Security Council sub-committee members in Mombasa to discuss strategies of boosting security in the region.

The meeting at the Kenya School of Government came in the wake of a recent warning by the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet that Al-Shabaab terrorists were regrouping in Somalia, and plan to cross into the country to carry out attacks.

Mr Marwa declined to divulge details of the discussions, only stating that appropriate measures have been taken in response to security challenges facing the region.