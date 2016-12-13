By MOHAMED AHMED

A man died in Mombasa after throwing himself off a ferry at the Likoni Channel in Mombasa.

The unidentified man jumped into the Indian Ocean from MV Likoni Monday morning when it was docking at the Island side.

Two Good Samaritans who were on board dived and saved the man and brought him to the Island side ramp.

He died while receiving first aid.

Red Cross personnel who were at the time of the incident disembarking from the vessel responded and gave him a first aid treatment, but he later succumbed.

Likoni Police boss, Willy Simba said the motive behind the man’s suicide remained unknown.

His body was taken to Coast General Hospital mortuary.

The death came two days after another woman attempted to kill herself by throwing herself from a moving ferry.