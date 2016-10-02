By MOHAMED AHMED

Coast regional coordinator Nelson Marwa has threatened to have Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho arrested for leading a mob in demolishing Kenya Broadcasting Corporation perimeter wall at VOK in Mombasa.

On Friday, Governor Joho, accompanied by his executive for Lands, Anthony Njaramba, led some a youths in bringing down the wall on the 22-acre parcel of land at Kisimani.

The national broadcaster and the county have been tussling over the land which was being used as a dumpsite by the county before.

The governor said the county intends to use the VOK grounds to expand the Kongowea market.

However, KBC’s coast regional controller Mwana Suleiman said the corporation had fulfilled all the requirements by the county, including payment for the approval of erecting the wall.

She produced documents showing that the county received Sh521,100 cheque on September 16, 2014.

“The government cannot sit and watch as you go invade its land. KBC owns the land. The county is using force to acquire it,” said Mr Marwa.

But speaking at the site as he supervised the demolition, Mr Joho said the property had "deep issues that must be addressed before anything is built on it".