By WINNIE ATIENO

More by this Author

Youths from Mombasa County have faulted Governor Hassan Joho for ignoring local talents in addressing joblessness.

They said unemployment has led them into indulging and abusing drugs as solace besides engaging in crime.

And as the elections near, the youths said they were worried politicians will use their desperation to cause chaos especially against the politicians’ rivals.

Together with local artists, the youths blamed the governor of favouring foreign talent which according to them, was killing the local entertainment industry as they do not benefit from the tourist hub.

“The governor is not helping the situation because he always invites Ali Kiba and other artists from Tanzania instead of building our own. We need a sitting with the governor as youths to talk issues concerning us,” said Zack Mutembei, a youth leader.

Speaking at a public hearing for the draft Fiscal Strategy Paper 2017/2018 budget, the youths from the six sub-Counties said unemployment was the major contributor to the surge in crime and drug abuse among the youths.

Mr Alfred Sigo said most youths are now becoming matatu touts and others are being used by politicians as pressure groups due to lack of jobs.

Mr Sigo, an activist and a champion for youth empowerment, urged the county government to train youths and give them loans to start businesses.

“Since the county government come into being, the youths have been sidelined in every project undertaken by the devolved units. The youths are desperate. The governor should create job opportunities or avenues for youths to engage into income generating activities,” he said.

Health Executive Mohammed Abdi and Tariq Mohamed, Majengo/Mwembe Tayari ward aspirant, however, challenged the youths to engage in small enterprises rather than ‘waiting for manna from heaven’.

He said the youths waste their time and money in social media instead of using their cash to start small enterprises.

“The youths use Sh200 per day to surf on the internet. If 1000 youths come together and save Sh100 per day, in a year they will have more than Sh1 million. They can use the cash to lease a land and start faming or buy a bus to offer transport services,” he adviced.