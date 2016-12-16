By REBECCA OKWANY

More by this Author

Hundreds of Mombasa residents have Friday flocked Mbaraki Girls Secondary School for free medical services organised by Safaricom.

This comes as a great relief to many as doctors continue with their strike which has entered its 12th day.

Long queues were witnessed leading into the school compound as medical staff raced against time to attend to patients who had come to seek treatment for various ailments.

Patients were given deworming medication at the entrance before being registered and thereafter taken for treatment in various rooms where doctors were stationed.

They were also given a free health talk on how to protect themselves from common ailments and lifestyle illnesses, voluntary counselling and testing for HIV and family planning.

Those with wounds, skin infection, stomach ulcers, ear infection, chest infection, arthritis, cold and coughs also got free examination and treatment.

Many patients who spoke to Nation.co.ke thanked Safaricom for organising the camp adding that majority of them were suffering at home due to the ongoing doctors’ strike as they did not have money to go to private hospitals.

DELIGHTED

Twaiba Stephano said she was yet to go for an urgent X-ray which would cost Sh4,500 at a private hospital, money that she did not have.

But she was delighted after getting the news of the free treatment being offered by Safaricom.

“I have been at home with my son who has been sick for the whole week and I do not have money for treatment. I only get Sh100 [daily] which caters for food,” said Betty Lichina.

“Safaricom have been sent by God. Many people are suffering silently at home with the ongoing doctors’ strike. Some are dying because they do not have money.

“I have chest pains but my heart is at peace now because I know I am going to get treatment,” said 71-year-old Joseph Njenga.

He urged Safaricom to continue offering the free treatment.

Dr Belinda Chesire said that besides treating general sickness, they are also giving referrals to patients they find with critical ailments.

The camp's coordinator, Joseph Mwangi, said that the free treatment is among the events Safaricom has organised to celebrate its 16th birthday.

Mr Mwangi said similar camps are running concurrently in Nairobi, Nyeri, Kisumu, Kitui, Garissa, Emuhaya and Nakuru.