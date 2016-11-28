Mombasa flooded as rains pound coastal city

By MOHAMED AHMED

Roads in various residential estates in Mombasa County and in the city were flooded for the better part of Monday, causing massive traffic jam and disruption of businesses, following a downpour on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The deluge partly submerged some houses in Maweni, while roads were flooded in Nyali constituency giving motorists a morning nightmare as they drove to work.

Desperate traders and cart pushers desperately tried to unclog drainages with their bare hands especially around the Kongowea Market and Ratna Square areas. It was a similar situation at the Mwembe Tayari market area.

Residents attributed the problem that keeps recurring during the rainy season to poor drainage system.

As water levels rose in the streets within Ratna Square in Kongowea, some shops were closed with motorbike operators complaining over slow business.

Motorists driving on Fidel Odinga road and across the Nyali Bridge within Nyali suburb, spent long hours in jams before getting to the central business district.

In Maweni, women with children on their backs had difficulties accessing the only health facility within the area — Maweni CDF Dispensary.

“This is a problem that we are facing year in year out. Where are the so called leaders to help address this issue, we have no option rather than passing through the flooded roads for us to reach the facility, is this fair?” said Ms Zeinab Juma, a Maweni resident.

The community leader, Adalla Simon said they had tried to come together as a community to find a solution to the poor drainage system, but “the so called leaders have let us down”.

Meanwhile, there was garbage strewn in parts of Likoni as residents complained that the county government had not put a garbage truck collector along the main road.