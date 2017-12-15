By WACHIRA MWANGI

Mombasa County will host the 79th Skål International World Congress in 2018.

Skål is a body that incorporates tourism players both in travel, hospitality sectors.

The Mombasa event will take place from October 17 to 21, 2018.

While presenting the organisation’s flag to Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Skål Kenya Chairman Silvester Mbandi said Kenya received ratification at the 78th Skål International World Congress in Hyderbad, India on October 7, 2017 to host the Skål International World Congress 2018 in Mombasa.

“Today we are honoured to announce that we won the bid to be the host this time. We lost the 2015 bid, unfortunately due to issues of insecurity. It was cancelled and taken to Terromolinos, Spain,” the Baobab Beach Resort and Spa general manager said.

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY

The Annual Skål World Congress which includes the general assembly and business sessions, provides a unique opportunity for its members to meet.

Mr Mbandi said the congress, in which over 1000 international delegates are expected, will open up Kenya to the world.

He also urged the players in the industry to help market the various facilities and the goodies that Kenya has to offer.

“Skål will open a window of opportunities for Kenya to share with the world what it is made of,” he said.

Governor Joho welcomed the congress and promised to provide a conducive environment for it to take place.

LONG JOURNEY

“This is an indicator that we are actually going places. It has been a very long journey to host such a big event in our county. We are prepared to ensure that the visitors will not only enjoy their stay in Mombasa but to also have a story [to tell] as they go back. We will make it memorable,” the governor said.

He added that through the various departments, they will be able to effectively prepare for the event.

“The benefits, by and large, will go beyond the county of Mombasa. It is our commitment to ensure that this event succeeds.