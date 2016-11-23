Mombasa hosts first Indian Qawwali fete

By WACHIRA MWANGI

A visiting popular group from India came calling in Mombasa County where they thrilled residents with their Qawwali performances during the ongoing Festival of India in Kenya.

The event, which took place at Fort Jesus, was the second of the first ever- Festival of India in Kenya known as “Urakifi Utsav” and performed by the Idris Lateef brothers was organised by the Indian High Commissioner to Kenya Ms Suchitra Durai in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports Culture and Arts and the Mombasa County government.

Ms Durai, Sports cabinet secretary Hassan Wario, and the County’s Sports and Culture executive Mohamed Abbas as well as Lamu Governor Issa Timamy and Assistant Indian Commissioner to Kenya Mr Sanjeev Khanduri attended the fete.

The festival was inaugurated in Nairobi on October 10, this year at the Kenya National Theatre.

“We are aware that India and Kenya are connected by Indian Ocean. For over two millennia, cultural exchanges and trade exchanges have taken place between us and these exchanges continue to be important pillars of India- Kenya relationship. For this reason, this Festival, the first of its kind, has been aptly named “Urafiki Utsav” meaning A Festival of Friendship,” the High Commissioner said.

Qawwali is a form of sufi devotional music which was born in India in the 13th century. The Festival showcased music, dance, drama and food from different parts of India.

Mr Wario lauded the performance and called on Kenyans to embrace the power of heritage, co-existence and resilience in being united by history.

Ms Durai said there is need to keep refreshing and strengthening the age old cultural bonds through cultural exchanges between Kenya and India.

A final event of the Festival of India in Kenya for Mombasa County would be Bharat Natyam performance by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Saroja Vaidyanathan on Thursday, at the Navnat Auditorium.