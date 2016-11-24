By MOHAMED AHMED

The government is yet to secure all police stations in Mombasa County with perimeter fences, two months after it promised to do so.

On September 16, 2016, the principal secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Karanja Kibicho said all the 10 police stations in the county would be secured with perimeter walls by December.

He gave the directive four days after a foiled terror attack on the Central Police Station in Mombasa’s central business district.

He had directed all officers commanding police stations (OCSs) to present their budgets.

However, speaking Wednesday during in an interview with the Nation at Reef Hotel in Mombasa where he attended the 31st Kenya-Ethiopia joint border administrators meeting, Internal Security Secretary Amos Gathecha said funds for the project are yet to be allocated to the ministry.

“The government has budget plans which must be looked into before anything is done and because of that we have done two meetings in regard to that issue and we are working with the Treasury on the allocation of funds,” Mr Gathecha said.

WAITING FOR FUNDS

“This was something that had not been planned. We are waiting for the funds so that we start the work. When the money is allocated the project will commence straight away,” he added.

Three suspected women terrorists were gunned down during the foiled September attack at the Mombasa Central Police Station with two officers being injured.

“By end of the year, all 10 police stations in Mombasa will be secured with perimeter walls and have only one entry and exit gate. OCSs should bring their budgets for the job immediately,” Mr Kibicho had said.

To date, only the Nyali Police Station in Nyali Constituency has been fenced in an initiative by residents and the business community under the Nyali Business and Residents Association (Nibra).

The organisation came up with the initiative to help protect the officers from external attacks, according to its chairperson, Wangari Ndegwa.

Currently, business at the Central Police Station goes on with civilians and vehicles getting in and out of the station.

There are no signs that much has been done to beef up security at the station.