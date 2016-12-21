By WINNIE ATIENO

The government will shut down all strippers’ clubs in Mombasa County during the December festive season.

Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki said the clubs which have a tendency of allowing minors to access strippers’ sections are being investigated.

Speaking at the Kenya School of Government during a sensitisation workshop for the Council of Imams, Islamic Preachers of Kenya and youth and women representatives, Mr Achoki said security agencies are cracking down on nightclubs and strip clubs allowing minors to access them.

He said he has received numerous complaints from residents and religious leaders that minors are allowed inside strippers’ clubs.

During this festive season, most clubs, especially in Mtwapa, will be holding parties.

“We will shut them down. What kind of values are we [impacting on] our children when we allow them inside such places?

“The video shows where minors also access pornographic content will also be shut down. You have no value to this nation if your morals are evil,” he said.

UPHOLD MORALS

Mr Achoki said he will cooperate with religious leaders to ensure there are good morals in the society.

At the same time he said he will pull down all banners, billboards and posters advertising liquor and sexual materials after some religious leaders lamented over such adverts next to schools.

“Those billboards portraying liquor and such things will be removed, they should not be near any school,” he said.

He said any movies shown in video shops must be scrutinised by security agencies before they are shown to the general public.

Mr Achoki said police will investigate places where film makers shoot pornography using minors.

He urged Mombasa residents to furnish police with information on villas or private houses where such films are shot.

“We will investigate and apprehend all those involved.