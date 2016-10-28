Muslim women accuse Kadhis of sexual harassment

By REBECCA OKWANY

Some Muslim women have complained of sexual harassment and injustices by officials at the Kadhi courts in Mombasa, when they when go to seek assistance on gender violence and divorce cases.

The women were speaking to the Public Service Youth and Gender Affairs Principal Secretary Zeinab Hussein during a business meeting and training in the town.

The PS promised to implement speedy plans to address the issues.

Ruksana Nooroli, Chairperson of Okoa Mama na Mtoto Community Based Organization (CBO) said she had received many reports of sexual harassment and unsolved gender violence cases during interactions with women.

“So many women have reported to me that some Kadhis ask them for sexual favours whenever they ask for help and if they fail to give in to the demands they are left on their own,’’ she said.

Ms Nooroli added that some Kadhis also favour men in their ruling on divorce cases.

The Chairperson said that the women are threatened by perpetrators when they report such matters to other agencies.

Ms Nooroli appealed to the PS to intervene on their behalf by speaking to Muslim clerics.

Speaking to the Nation, Chief Kadhi Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar asked women who have gone through such harassment to file formal complaints so that the issue can be addressed.

“Those are serious allegations and we would not want them to go just pass verbally. Let the women come to our offices and file their complaints because harassment is an offence,” said Sheikh Muhdhar.

He said appropriate action will be taken as required once complaints have been filed. “The Kadhi’s court is a system with officers,” he added.

PS Hussein promised to organize a meeting with Muslim clerics and Muslim women in the next two weeks to discuss a solution to the sexual violence challenges facing women and children in the county.

PS Hussein added that the ministry has started a comprehensive program of dealing with gender based violence cases that will not allow or condone perpetrators of such vices.

She said a national government and UN program, and other interest groups would address gender violence from prevention to prosecution.

She added that to enhance protection of sexual violence victims they will establish 20 gender based violence recovery centers in counties that are notorious for such cases and 20 safe houses where survivors can move to after leaving the centers.

They would also link violence survivors with socio-economic funds to enable them sustain their livelihoods after the incident.

Further, the capacity of police and prosecution officers to prosecute and discourage repeat offenders of sexual violence would be strengthened, she added.

Additional Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed