Kisumu county on the other hand fully automated its Single Business Permit applications.

By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

More by this Author

The introduction of automated systems of revenue collection in counties has resulted in huge increase of the revenue base for the devolved units, a conference by the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has been told.

Majority of the 47 counties have moved from manual revenue collection to automated system which is said to be contributing immensely to enhanced income streams and provision of services.

Stakeholders said on the first day of the annual County Revenue Automation Conference in Mombasa Tuesday that corruption in revenue collection had been reduced while efficiency had been enhanced.

The forum brings together the CRA, the Information Communication Technology Authority of Kenya and implementers of financial management and policies from the 47 counties in the country.

“We’re beginning to realize the innovative use of ICT is solidly contributing to effectively manage revenue collection while at the same time sealing revenue leakages and address other gaps in the devolved county governments,” said Micah Cheserem, CRA Chairman.

The conference heard that Kericho county has over the past year introduced surveillance cameras at its revenue collection points to support its structured automated collection.

Kisumu county on the other hand fully automated its Single Business Permit applications, a factor that has seen the World Bank’s 2016 survey rank it as the best in doing business in Western Kenya.

The County has also introduced an E-construction permit, making it easy for investors to set shop after shortening the time previously taken to process documents.

Kiambu Governor William Kabogo said his county had made progress in ICT infrastructure that had now gone cashless and sealed revenue loopholes and enhanced collection efficiency.

As a result, he said, Kiambu county revenue collection had jumped from Sh800 million to Sh2.7 billion in revenue within two years.

“Kiambu county has been digitized fully and experience from there shows that ICT is the way to go. Automated revenue collection requires commitment to ensure all collected revenue is banked in government coffers. It removes losses, pilferage, and poor collections”, said Mr Kabogo.

The Commission is hosting the conference attended by over 200 county executive committee members of Finance and ICT and directors of revenue.

ICT Authority CEO Robert Mugo told the conference that the authority had provided critical support the counties including provision of skills, hardware and quality assurance.

“We are working to introduce ICT standards that will be launched so that vendors register and provide basis for quality management and value for money. ICT teams must be comprised of competent and smart people,’’ said Mr Mugo.