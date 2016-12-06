By WINNIE ATIENO

Patients at Coast Provincial Hospital have a reason to thank their stars following a decision by some medical staff to defy the ongoing strike, just to help them.

The medical staff, who declined to be named, have come to the rescue of the suffering patients, reported to work as normal and their gesture was a relief to one of the pregnant women aged 18, who was assisted to deliver twins at the hospital on Tuesday at noon on Monday.

The group is helping 146 patients the remaining at the largest health facility in Coast region.

"These are people we call angels; coming in the morning looking after patients and leaving in the evening as if there is no strike," said a patients who only introduced herself as Mary who has a child at the maternity wing.

Over 20 patients and their relatives at the facility were taken by surprise as they were planning leave the hospital when they saw the staff arrive.

For instance, Ms Nancy Akinyi had arrived at the hospital’s maternity wing in a tuk tuk while in labour pains but she was turned away at the entrance of the maternity gate after the guards in charge locked the gate due to the strike.

EXCRUCIATING PAIN

But as she tried to alight from the tuk tuk to plead with the guards to allow her in, the labour pangs intensified and she gave birth to her first daughter.

“I was really in pain, weak and tired so I cried out for help. Fortunately the medic heard my pleas, helped me deliver. I was carried on wheelchair to remove the placenta but the medic realised there was a second one — I delivered twins,” she said.

Ms Akinyi said the medic rushed her to the labour ward where she was helped to deliver the second twin.

She said the medic is a life saver and thanked her while at the maternity ward.

“The medic and a student saved three lives. The health worker decided to help me despite being on strike,” she added.

The health worker said she realised the expectant mother needed help as she was in pain when she heard her burst into cries while pleading for help.

“That’s when I heard a commotion and rushed to her rescue. I helped her give birth to her first baby. Then I took her to the labour ward to help her deliver the second twin — they are identical twins,” said the health worker who asked not to be named.

WORRIED FATHERS

The twins were taken to the incubators at the new born unit.

Fathers who heard about the countrywide strike had rushed to the hospital to check on their wives and their babies at the hospital fearing for the worse only to be relieved by the presence of the medical staff.

“I did what I did because I am a human being,” said the health worker.

Ms Akinyi said she almost gave up when the medic urged her not to give up.

“She soothed me, I had lost my breath…I was very weak but she kept talking to me. Were it not for the medic, either my babies or I could have died. It happened so fast,” she said.

The hospital offers free maternal health services.

Her husband, Denis Otieno, was all praise for the health workers on their dedication and sympathy towards patients and urged others in other hospitals to emulate the gesture.