By WACHIRA MWANGI

The building of a wall to secure the Nyali Police Station in Mombasa County has started with business people and residents expected to put in Sh26 million for the station’s rehabilitation.

The residents and the business community under the umbrella of Nyali Business and Residents Association (Nibra) have completed the first phase of the project, which is the building of the station’s front perimeter wall.

The association’s chairperson Wangari Ndegwa said that the second phase, which will entail the building of another wall at the back, is set to start next week.

“The front wall together with the rear perimeter walls will cost about Sh7.3 million. We are just on phase one of construction,’’ she told the Nation.

“We are also doing a gender protection unit, a floor on top of the existing building which will house the new Nyali OCPD, his deputy and some officers in phase three of the project, which we estimate will cost Sh19 million,” Ms Ndegwa added.

RESIDENTS SHOULD OWN PROJECT

She said this being Nibra’s first project, Nyali residents should own it.

“As Nibra, we are calling on all the Nyali residents to own this station. They are the [its] end users. It is time to give back to the community. These police officers risk their lives for us as we sleep in our posh residences. We need to ensure that they also belong to Nyali,” she added.

She said the organisation came up with the initiative to help protect the officers from external attacks that can otherwise be prevented.

She added that crime can be prevented by ensuring that police stations are well fenced, since criminals including terrorists are now targeting police stations.

The money for the project was raised through various activities which started in July 2015.

Ms Ndegwa thanked the residents and the business community for their generous contributions towards the securing the police station and the officers too.

Following the foiled attack at the Central Police Station in Mombasa by suspected terrorists on September 11, 2016, at least 10 police stations in the county are expected to be secured with perimeter walls by December.