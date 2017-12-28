By GALGALO BOCHA

Two brothers were charged in a Mombasa court on Thursday with assaulting an elderly farmer in Jomvu Constituency.

Sifa Juma Serecho and his younger brother Dume Juma Serecho were arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate Martin Rabera.

ASSAULT

They were charged with assaulting and injuring Mwinyi Hamisi Masudi at Chamunyu area on October 13, 2017.

The two herdsmen pleaded guilty to the charge. But the court recorded that they denied the offence after the brothers said the complainant confronted them when they asked him why he had blocked an access road they used when grazing their animals.

“He provoked us when my younger brother and I asked him why he had blocked an access road with a fence. We had a struggle and in the process, he got injured,” said Sifa.

They were released on Sh20,000 cash bail each and their case is set for mention on January 15, 2018.

BURGLARY

In the same court, a night guard, Andrew Musa Okumu, was charged with burglary. He denied breaking into his employer’s offices and stealing assorted items.

Mr Okumu was charged with breaking into Ms Sarah Njeri’s office in Ganjoni, Mombasa Island, between November 25 and 26.

The court heard that he stole three laptops, a TFT computer screen, a padlock, two USB cables, a flash disk, an extension, a scanner and a printer all valued at Sh208,530.

He was also charged with failing to prevent thugs from breaking into the complaint’s residence.