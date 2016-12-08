By NATION TEAM

Low cost private hospitals in Mombasa County have been swamped with patients as the nationwide health workers’ strike enters its fifth day on Friday.

Administrators at some of the private facilities said most of the people could not afford the fees.

At Al Farooq Hospital, Chief Executive Adan Mahamud said: “We are almost 100 per cent full. Half of these patients would have been at government hospitals in normal circumstances.”

On Wednesday evening, a man died after he was referred to Coast Provincial General Hospital from Kilifi and found it closed.

Jocham Hospital, another private facility, reported a similar situation.

An official, Mr Benjamin Wafula, said patients were coming from as far as Kwale.

He said between 155 and 120 out-patients were being treated.

In Kisumu, Mrs Josephine Atieno, a meningitis patient, is languishing at her East Seme home.

The 50-year-old widow is among hundreds of patients kicked out of hospitals countrywide after health workers downed tools.

She is being cared for by her six-year-old granddaughter who feeds and bathes her.

THREATS

Ms Atieno, who was discharged from Kombewa County Hospital on Thursday, has lost her memory and speaks with difficulty.

In Mandera, the county government is hiring temporary clinical officers and nurses for Sh1,000 per shift.

In Tharaka-Nithi, wards in private hospitals were crowded and at Chogoria Mission Hospital, Chief Medical Officer Franklin Ikunda said patients were even coming from Embu and Meru.

In Nakuru, some public hospitals were offering services after 225 health workers were hired and by today afternoon, most of the new staff were on duty.

At Langalanga Health Centre, Health Chief Officer Samuel Mwaura said four new workers had joined five others who did not go on strike.

In Taita-Taveta, doctors accused the health department of intimidation.

Coast Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union deputy chairperson, Dr Gitau Kagona, said the county government had threatened some consultants to resume work or face the sack.