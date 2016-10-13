By GITONGA MARETE

By WINNIE ATIENO

Expectant women at Port Reitz District Hospital, the second largest public hospital in Mombasa County, have to get their own hot water for bathing since the hospital lacks enough water and a hot water heating system.

The situation at the hospital, which serves residents from Mombasa West area — Changamwe and Jomvu sub-counties — is dire as it also lacks essential drugs.

Malaria drugs, antibiotics, cough syrups and painkillers, among other essential drugs, are scarce.

“Our pharmacies are not well equipped. All departments are affected due to lack of water and most expectant mothers opt to carry their own water. The hospital buys water daily,” said a source at the facility who requested anonymity.

Accident victims must buy plasters.

But even in the face of this grim reality, Mombasa county government plans to spend Sh152,180,143 on hospitality supplies and services in the current financial year as part of its Sh9.9 billion budget.

This is the money that will be spent on tea, biscuits, mahamri, mandazi, sausages, samosas, mbaazi, and a host of other snacks to entertain guests and staff.

Broken down into specifics, catering services (receptions), accommodation, gifts, food and drinks will gobble up Sh61,539,557, while board meetings, committees, conferences and seminars will cost Sh45,138,702.

State hospitality costs have been allocated Sh9,560,000; national celebrations Sh11,333,372; medal awards and honours Sh7,930,512. Sh7,153,000 will go to purchase of coffins.

FURNISH HOSPITALS

Further, at least Sh102,369,834 has been allocated for special duty allowance, Sh239,531,415 for transport allowance, extraneous allowance will cost Sh326,958,379, while leave and risk allowances have been allocated Sh93,844,208 and Sh40,079,139, respectively.

Others are county assembly attendance allowance of Sh120,443,011, transfer allowance of 26,934,600.

Subscriptions to newspapers, magazines and periodicals will cost the county Sh10,028,800.

Travel costs (airlines, bus, railway, mileage allowances) have been allocated Sh45,589,802, accommodation for domestic travel Sh53,338,556, while daily subsistence allowances will cost Sh52,294,393.

A solar water heater that would serve the maternity wing at the hospital goes for Sh550,000 according to Henry Ngunjiri, owner of Yeshure Declarations Company, a licensed contractor that deals with solar panels.

“The maternity wing can use 1,000 litres of water per day, one solar water heating system holds 200 litres of water so they would need five solar water heating machines to save cost of electricity,” he said.

This means that if the budget for allowances, tea and mandazi were to be cut and redirected, Mombasa County could save the expectant women agony by purchasing the water heating system. The hospital would need around Sh300,000 to drill a borehole.

The issue of lack of water and drugs at the Port Reitz Hospital took center stage during recent the county hall meetings and public participation for the finance bill 2016/2017, with residents urging Governor Hassan Joho to equip the hospitals with enough drugs.

DO SOMETHING

County health executive Mohammed Abdi has assured the residents that the county government will improve health services.

“Sh19 million will be used to purchase drugs and equip the dispensaries and clinics with essential drugs,” he said.

Dr Patta was also put to task over the water shortage at the facility.

“We know the challenges but we are addressing them. Port Reitz area has been experiencing water shortages but we find solutions to ensure the hospital does not experience shortages,” he said.

He and the Executive for Water and Natural Resources Fatma Awale mentioned drilling of borehole as a permanent solution.

But weeks after the complaints, patients continue to suffer especially at the Port Reitz hospital.