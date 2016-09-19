Police arrest suspect linked to station attack culprits

By MOHAMED AHMED

Anti-terror police have arrested a woman suspected to be linked with the three young women who were killed after attacking Central Police Station in Mombasa on September 11.

The woman - who police are yet to reveal her name - was arrested Monday evening in her house in Banley area, within Majengo.

According to police sources privy to the operation, the woman was arrested after the ATPU officers reportedly found evidence in her mobile phone linking her to the deceased.

Aboud Rogo’s widow, Ms Hania Said Sagar, was arrested Wednesday last week and is also being held over alleged links with one of the women.

According to an eyewitness, police arrived at the house in five land rovers and drove off with the woman.

Mombasa Urban OCPD Lucas Ogara confirmed the operation, but added: “The operation is on and I have not been given the report. I cannot tell you anything as per now.”

The arrests come as a team of pathologists are Tuesday set to conduct postmortem on the bodies of Tasnim Yakubu Abdullahi Farah, Maimuna Abdirahman Hussein and Ramla Abdirahman Hussein.

The three bodies are lying at the Coast General Hospital mortuary.

Bodies of sisters Maimuna and Ramla are the only one which have been claimed by their elderly father, Mr Abdirahman Hussein.