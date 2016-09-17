By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

By GALGALO BOCHA

More by this Author

Detectives are searching for two men who drove three women jihadists to Central Police Station in Mombasa last Sunday.

Police sources said the men drove the women to the station in a rickshaw (Tuktuk) but parked outside while the women walked in.

Investigators are viewing video footage from nearby shops in a bid to identify the men, who fled seconds after gunfire erupted in the station and two women attackers were gunned down while the third succumbed to injuries from burns.

“The CCTV camera at the nearby Coast Girls High School did not capture the entire episode but we are following some leads,” said a police officer privy to the investigations.

Police are also looking for two other men who had been in constant communication with one of the women involved in the terrorist attack.

Mombasa Police Commander Patterson Maelo, when asked if there were any leads in the search for the men, on Saturday said in a text message: “Leads from who? I do not know.”

Meanwhile, the first ever attack by female terrorists on Kenyan soil has sparked fear among residents and leaders in Mombasa.

A trend has emerged where women are increasingly being involved in terrorism activities in the coastal city.

At least nine women have been dragged to court over terror related crimes and their cases are in progress.

The latest is that of the widow of slain controversial Muslim cleric Aboud Rogo, who is being held over alleged links to last week’s police station attack.

Ms Haniya Said Sagar is said to have been in communication with the attackers’ ring leader, Tasnim Yakub Abdullahi Farah.

The other two attackers were sisters identified as Ramla Abdirahman Hussein and Maimuna Abdirahman Hussein. All the women were below 25.

On Saturday, Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) organising secretary Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa said there was need to keep a sharp eye on girls as they have become the terror group’s target.